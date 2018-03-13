Sign of Change

A long-time downtown business is moving south., Architecture, Engineering and Surveying, P.C. is trading the 700 block of Main for the 200 block. The company announced last month that it has leased space on the second floor of the Ellicott Square Building. They will be vacating space in the Spaulding Building at 763 Main Street.
Constructed in 1906, the brick and terra cotta Spaulding Building was designed by McCready, Wood & Bradney in the Beaux Arts Classical Revival style. In 1989, Foit-Albert Associates, Architecture, Engineering and Surveying, P.C. purchased and restored the building and occupied the commercial space under a long-term lease after selling the property. It contains 7,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and 20 upper floor apartments.
The building’s renovation was a pioneering effort in the 700 block of Main that has seen significant investment since including the Sidway Building and Ansonia Centre residential conversions and commercial projects by Avalon Development at 723, 731, 737, and 741 Main Street.
Developer Nick Sinatra purchased the building in December 2015 for $2.75 million.
Foit-Albert Associates was founded in 1977 and now has offices in Buffalo, Albany, Briarcliff Manor, and New York City.
