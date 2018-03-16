Self-Storage Proposed for 459 Broadway

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program Presents 2018 Education Day

Erie County, N.Y. – The Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Erie County Master Gardener Program will host the 2018 Education Day on Saturday, March 17 from 8:30am to 3:00pm at Classics V Banquet & Conference Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY. The education day is open to the general public.

Join us on 2018 Education Day featuring two nationally acclaimed gardening authors and speakers:

Doug Tallamy is the well-known author of The Living Landscape and Bringing Nature Home, which was a Silver Medal winner from the Garden Writers Association of America. Tallamy is a professor and Chair of the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, and has taught for over 30 years.

Sally Cunningham is a Certified Nursery & Landscape Professional (CNLP) and the author of Great Garden Companions. She is a garden writer, teacher and a well-known TV personality in Western New York, as well as past Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County.

Dr. Tallamy will be presenting Bringing Nature Home, which discusses how plants play an essential role in our landscapes, with ecological, educational, physical, and emotional benefits, as well as benefits for the wildlife, birds, pollinators and insects that inhabit our gardens. Tallamy will discuss how plants in the landscape support biodiversity and the consequences of choosing “alien plants” that do not. His second presentation, Creating Living Landscapes, will discuss how making your yard part of a living landscape means sharing with other species. Dr. Tallamy will talk about bringing life into urban areas and how to reconstruct complex food webs in your yard. Bringing more plants into your landscape does not have to be messy or higher maintenance. Learn how to create a beautiful landscape that supports the life around us.

Ms. Cunningham will present What Would Doug Do (in your yard)? After being inspired by Dr. Tallamy to “bring nature home”, the question for gardeners is ‘What’s next?’. Cunningham will address the practical concerns of Western New York gardeners including choosing plants for your landscapes, sourcing plant material, and how to sequence changes and projects in your yard to build a sustainable and diverse ecology.

Advanced registration for the program is required. The cost for this full day event is $35 for Erie County Master Gardeners, $45 for Master Gardeners from outside Erie County and associates, and $55 for the general public. Registration is not complete until payment has been received. Registration fees are non-refundable. The registration fee includes a hot buffet lunch, beverages and snacks. Space is limited. The day begins with registration from 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., a morning presentation, coffee break, second presentation, full hot buffet lunch and an afternoon presentation. The day ends at 3:00 p.m.