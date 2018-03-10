Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

See You In 24 Hours!

0 Comments

Sundown is upon us. That means that it’s time to “unplug” yourself from digital technology for 24 hours, if you can. We, as a society, have become so dependent upon our cellphones, laptops, etc., that hardly a day goes by when we are not Tweeting, Snapchatting, or taking selfies to upload to Facebook.

Thankfully, there is a movement called National Day of Unplugging. For 24 hours, people will turn off their phones, and close their computers. During this time, participants will have a chance to spend time with friends, family, and loved ones, without being glued to technology. 

It’s not going to be easy. The temptations will be great. At the same time, the rewards will be substantial, as you find yourself reconnecting with things that you forgot were important in your life. Take a walk in nature. Play some cards. Pick up a guitar.

We at Buffalo Rising are excited to step away from our computers for 24 hours. Hopefully, tomorrow at sundown, the world will not be in disarray, and we can continue on, business as usual, until the next National Day of Unplugging. 

To learn more about National Day of Unplugging, click here. But do it quick because the time period to “go dark” is sundown on March 10, to sundown March 11.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments