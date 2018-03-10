See You In 24 Hours!

Sundown is upon us. That means that it’s time to “unplug” yourself from digital technology for 24 hours, if you can. We, as a society, have become so dependent upon our cellphones, laptops, etc., that hardly a day goes by when we are not Tweeting, Snapchatting, or taking selfies to upload to Facebook.
Thankfully, there is a movement called National Day of Unplugging. For 24 hours, people will turn off their phones, and close their computers. During this time, participants will have a chance to spend time with friends, family, and loved ones, without being glued to technology.
It’s not going to be easy. The temptations will be great. At the same time, the rewards will be substantial, as you find yourself reconnecting with things that you forgot were important in your life. Take a walk in nature. Play some cards. Pick up a guitar.
We at Buffalo Rising are excited to step away from our computers for 24 hours. Hopefully, tomorrow at sundown, the world will not be in disarray, and we can continue on, business as usual, until the next National Day of Unplugging.
To learn more about National Day of Unplugging, click here. But do it quick because the time period to “go dark” is sundown on March 10, to sundown March 11.