Sculpture Planned at Public Safety Complex

The Buffalo Arts Commission is seeking approvals to place a sculpture on the Court Street side of the City’s Dillon Public Safety Complex. Jonathan T. Casey’s sculpture, CONNECTIVITY, would be located adjacent to the main entrance to the structure.

From the submittal to the Preservation Board:

DESCRIPTION OF WORK

The Michael J. Dillon Federal Courthouse is a monolithic, granite, yellow gray sandstone and steel presence that serves as one of the anchors of Niagara Square. The Art Moderne architecture is sleek and austere with low relief carved trimming accompanied by various cast aluminum ornamental grillwork. The interior is clad in travertine and features highlights of bronze and marble. One of the distinct elements of the building’s architecture is the use of stars in the motif. The drum-shaped light fixtures as well as the main lobby floor are decorated with this classic but iconic design shape.

The eight-pointed star is found all throughout the details of the building. The star also is present in virtually every culture in existence. We have chosen stars for this installation to represent each of the neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo that are served by the police and fire departments. There are 32 neighborhoods and 32 corresponding stars. The colors chosen, red, blue and yellow-gray represent both the police and fire departments and the historical motif of the building. This installation seeks to demonstrate the interconnectedness of all the neighborhoods with the City’s Police and Fire Departments.

Buffalo is proud to be a diverse city that values diversity and community. This installation serves as a reminder that we are united in the efforts to ensure that all residents of the city are safe and supported.

Concrete has been chosen as the medium due to its durability. It is weather resistant and proven to hold up over time to the elements, much like the systems which support our community. The star elements of the installation will be connected using heavy duty steel rods that will link into the concrete stars at different angles and arrangements. The color of the concrete will be matched to the yellow-gray limestone present on the building. The blue and red will be integrally dyed concrete, allowing for vibrancy and visibility.

CONNECTIVITY is designed to be both fun and playful as well as symbolic of our combined efforts to serve and protect this wonderfully diverse community.

The Preservation Board will review the proposal on April 5.