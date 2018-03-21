Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Screening of The Blackness Project

0 Comments

In recent years, the West Side of Buffalo has become a melting pot of races and cultures. That should give us hope that the whole of Buffalo is moving towards becoming a racially diverse city. If it can happen on the West Side, it can happen in other areas of the city. But it’s not going to happen without bringing the topic of segregation and racism into the forefront of the collective consciousness.

On Saturday, March 24, award winning filmmaker Korey Green will be screening the film The Blackness Project at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue. If you’re not familiar with the film, it’s a counter response to The Whiteness Project, a controversial online video essay that is essentially based on “white people talking about identifying with being white”, plain and simple.

I interviewed Green back in 2015, to get a better understanding about his project, as it related to Buffalo. Now, 2+ years later, Green is asking that the community gather together to watch the film, which is still just as relevant today as it was then. There will be a brief discussion following the screening.

Screening of The Blackness Project

Saturday, March 24, 2018

5pm to 7pm

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo | Buffalo,New York 14222

$10 Suggested Donation

See Facebook event

There will be a brief panel discussion after screening of the Blackness Project

“See the Film. Join the Conversation. It takes a village … To make a change.” – Korey Green

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments