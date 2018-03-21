In recent years, the West Side of Buffalo has become a melting pot of races and cultures. That should give us hope that the whole of Buffalo is moving towards becoming a racially diverse city. If it can happen on the West Side, it can happen in other areas of the city. But it’s not going to happen without bringing the topic of segregation and racism into the forefront of the collective consciousness.
On Saturday, March 24, award winning filmmaker Korey Green will be screening the film The Blackness Project at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo – 695 Elmwood Avenue. If you’re not familiar with the film, it’s a counter response to The Whiteness Project, a controversial online video essay that is essentially based on “white people talking about identifying with being white”, plain and simple.
I interviewed Green back in 2015, to get a better understanding about his project, as it related to Buffalo. Now, 2+ years later, Green is asking that the community gather together to watch the film, which is still just as relevant today as it was then. There will be a brief discussion following the screening.
Screening of The Blackness Project
Saturday, March 24, 2018
5pm to 7pm
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo | Buffalo,New York 14222
$10 Suggested Donation