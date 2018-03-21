Just Buffalo Literary Center has teamed up with Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant to offer a monthly series that is intended to get literary enthusiasts together to break bread and share their thoughts on a variety of literary subjects and issues.
For a $20 admission ($15 for members), participants will be treated to a limited selection of bread boards, pizza, coffee, tea, beer or wine, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Just Buffalo Literary Center.
Per usual, it wouldn’t be a literary event without a reading. On Tuesday, May 1, the reading will be a collection of essays, “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us” (Two Dollar Radio, 2017), written by Hanif Abdurraqib (July 21st’s Silo City Reading Series guest).
In an age of confusion, fear, and loss, Hanif Abdurraqib’s is a voice that matters. Whether he’s attending a Bruce Springsteen concert the day after visiting Michael Brown’s grave, or discussing public displays of affection at a Carly Rae Jepsen show, he writes with a poignancy and magnetism that resonates profoundly.
The moderator for the reading is Noah Falck, a leading literary advocate, author, and Education Director at Just Buffalo Literary Center. Falck also curates the phenomenal Silo City Reading Series which draws hundreds of people to listen to live readings from some of the hottest literary minds around.
Rowhouse Reads
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant | 483 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202
$20/$15 for members (cash).
Limited food and drink provided. Additional food and drink can be purchased from the restaurant.
Limited to 20 people
Rsvp: kthurston@justbuffalo.org or 716.832.5400