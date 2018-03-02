Residential Project Eyed for Broadway Site

Why stop at two? HELP USA is planning a third residential project on Broadway. The New York City-based organization is seeking to purchase a vacant City-owned property at 330 Broadway at Walnut Street to construct a five-story building with 60 apartments.
The proposed $20.2 million project, HELP Buffalo III, will target homeless individuals and low income families in need of affordable housing. Of the 60 units, 30 will be reserved for homeless individuals with serious mental illness and or substance use disorder and will be rented to those at or below 30 percent of the Area Median Income. The remaining units will be rented to low-income families.
In 1999, HELP USA developed the Hickory Street Apartments in a stunning building located at the northeast corner of Broadway and Hickory (above). That project consists of 25 units of service-enriched housing for formerly homeless adults. Tenants of Hickory Street Apartments pay rent and are employed or participate in programs to prepare them for employment.
Late last year, HELP USA opened HELP Buffalo II at 366 Broadway (above, photo by LISC Buffalo). That complex has a total of 47 apartments, including 15 one-bedroom units for formerly homeless veterans, and two-and-three bedroom apartments available for low-income families. It redeveloped a historic property at the northwest corner of Hickory and Broadway along with a substantial addition that included reconstruction of an historic building at 362 Broadway.
Like the two previous projects, Flynn Battaglia Architects will design the building. R&P Oak Hill will construct the building.
HELP USA is a national non-profit developer of service enriched housing with projects in Buffalo, New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas.