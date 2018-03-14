Pride Center Offers Free Education Classes for Memory Loss Caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association WNY and the Pride Center of WNY are offering classes for LGBTQ folks and their allies for memory loss caregivers. The classes are in place to give those who are caring for loved ones living with progressive brain disease and dementia, a helping hand. Often times, people suddenly find themselves in the role of caregiver, without the proper tools or direction that they require. The classes are designed to help the caregiver, as well as the loved one.

“The Pride Center is equipped to help you navigate being an LGBTQ caregiver despite the multiple barriers someone in our aging community faces,” said Caregiver Wellness Coordinator Deanna Bednarz. “It’s also very important to remember that a caregiver’s needs change as dementia advances. We are working with the New York State Department of Health to improve the range of our programming to provide assistance to caregivers on all ends of the spectrum.”

In addition to education classes, the Center provides referral services, linkage to care consultations, hosts support groups and offers joint enrichment programs for caregivers and their loved ones.

From learning to spot the warning signs of dementia, to caring for someone for any length of time, these free classes will help caregivers to navigate situations that can be intimidating and frightening.

The LGBTQ Memory Loss Caregivers program is hosting the following free educational workshops:

10 Warning Signs: Early Detection Matters will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at Brookdale Lakewood , 220 Southwestern Dr., Lakewood. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. before both classes. Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Pride Center of Western New York, 200 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. You’ll receive information about current research (what we know) and practical strategies (what we can do) in the following four areas: cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.

If you have found yourself in the role as caretaker of an LGBTQ person who has been diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease, or you’re hoping to learn more about the warning signs, then you can register for one or both workshops. For more information about the program, contact Bednarz at 716-852-7743 or dbednarz@pridecenterwny.org.