Porchfest is looking for bands and porches!

Buffalo Porchfest 2018 will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 1:00pm to 6:00 pm in the Elmwood Village. Porchfest has become a staple event in the village. There’s nothing better than walking around the neighborhood, with a backpack filled with food and drink, and camping out in front of houses (and businesses) while watching a wide array of musicians playing on front porches. The event is as much about community building, as it is about the music. Special bonds are made between the homeowners, the musicians, and the crowds that gather.
Currently, the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) is looking for bands to volunteer to play during the next installment of Porchfest. The association is also looking for homeowners to offer up their porches for the musicians to play. If you are in a band, or own a house with a porch in the Elmwood Village, please consider being a part of this year’s Porchfest.
Do you want to volunteer a band?
Do you want to volunteer your porch?
gg