Pig Breakdown Demonstration at Moriarty Meats

I was a vegetarian for years. These days, I eat meat, but I still try to pay attention to what I consume. If there’s a vegetarian substitute for a meat item on a menu, quite often I will opt for that. When I do eat meat, I support the restaurants that pay attention to where the animals come from. That way, I know that I’m supporting the local farms, and not the inhumane and unsustainable factory farming industry. Thankfully, I know that a lot of people are paying attention to the types of meat that they are consuming these days. I believe that if everyone ate meat sparingly, and supported the micro farming community, we could create a more humane, sustainable, healthy, and balanced food network.

Recently, Moriarty Meats opened on Grant Street (learn more). Moriarty Meats is an artisan tailored whole animal butchery that does whatever it can to support the small farm community, thus ensuring that its meats are as sustainable as possible, and free from growth hormones. Not only does the business sell select cuts of meat, it also offers a variety of classes, so that its patrons can understand all of the angles of cooking with its meats, thus providing people with a greater appreciation of the selections that they are purchasing.

“Interested in whole animal butchery? Want to see Tom Moriarty break down a rare Mangalitsa breed pig from Always Something Farm? Come join Moriarty Meats for an interactive three hour demonstration. Sign up for the class at MoriartyMeats.com/shop for one of two sessions on Saturday April 7.” – Moriarty Meats

Moriarty Meats | 23 Grant Street | Buffalo, NY | 716-860-5200 | Facebook