PechaKucha Buffalo vol. 19 – Environment & Design

PechaKucha Buffalo is part of a much larger international gathering of creative people, who come together to share their ideas and passions with each other. The event features a handful of local creatives who extol the virtues of the projects that they are working on. The event, hosted by GrowWNY and PechaKucha Buffalo, is co-presented with the WNY Environmental Alliance, and hosted by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center. The crux of this particular PechaKucha night revolves around Environment & Design. The community is invited to come listen and learn from regional innovators who are heavily involved with Buffalo’s rebirth as it relates to the health and wellness of its people and places.
PechaKucha (pronounced in three syllables like “peh-chak-cha”) is a Japanese term for the sound of “chit chat.” PechaKucha Night (PKN), devised by Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham of Klein Dytham architecture, began in Tokyo in 2003 as an event for designers to share their work but has since grown into a global event held in over 900 cities around the world.
Presenters include: Jay Burney (Friends of Times Beach Nature Preserve, Our Outer Harbor, Pollinator Conservation Association), Jim Howe (The Nature Conservancy), Rita Hubbard-Robinson, JD (NeuWater & Associates, LLC), Alexandra McPherson (Niagara Share) & Tyra Johnson (Blue Sky Design Supply), Jajean Rose-Burney (Western New York Land Conservancy), Zoé Hamstead (University at Buffalo, School of Architecture and Planning), Elizabeth Walsh (University at Buffalo, School of Architecture and Planning and the Champions for Change Program of One Region Forward’s Citizens Planning School), Derek Nichols (University at Buffalo, Office of Sustainability), and Douglas Funke (President, Citizens for Regional Transit).
As PechaKucha spreads geographically, it also expanded in focus and now gathers local creatives from across many fields to share their passions in a unique, concise format: each presenter shows 20 images for 20 seconds each – a 6- minute and 40-second dose of ideas before the next presenter is up.
PechaKucha Buffalo vol. 19
GrowWNY and PechaKucha Buffalo
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
7:15 PM – 11 PM
The 9Th Ward – 341 Delaware Avenue – Buffalo, New York 14202
7:15 doors+bar / 7:45 start
$5 at the door (cash only)
For more information: www.pechakucha.org/cities/buffalo
PechaKucha: Devised, Shared and Supported by Klein Dytham Architecture, Tokyo