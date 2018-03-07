Outbound: Vegan Cuisine and Raw Food Tasting

On Sunday, March 11, BigWheel Fitness is hosting a Vegan Cuisine and Raw Food Tasting pop-up at Finish Strong Health and Wellness. Health gurus Brian Wheeler and Gia Cowan will be offering up a bountiful selection of tantalizing vegan cuisine. All of the menu items will be made from organic, non GMO, and gluten free ingredients. Best of all, the culinary concoctions will represent tastes from all over the world, featuring entrées, a raw juice bar, and inspired raw desserts.
“You’ll be amazed at how incredible whole plant-based foods and simple ingredients work together to nourish and fuel your mind, body and spirit.”
Menu:
- Mexican inspired tofu scramble
- Tofu popcorn nuggets
- Mediterranean platter: Stuffed grape leaves, falafel balls with a garlic dill sauce, kalamata olive tempenede, hummus and pita chips
- Quinoa stuffed peppers
- Romesco soup
- Goddess Bowl: Quinoa, baked yams, roasted asparagus, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes and glazed brussel sprouts on top of mixed greens with a cucumber tahini dressing
- Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower
- Potato & Quinoa Patties with chickpea Curry
- Raw Chili with Golden Tortilla Chips
- Zucchini Pasta in a Garlic Cream Sauce
- Raw Eggplant Lasagna
- Mini Key Lime Tartlets
- Mini Cacao Cashew Pies
- Mini Carrot Cakes with Cashew Cream Cheese Frosting
- Kokoreo Cookies
- Glazed Donut Holes
The pop-up vegan feast is also the kick-off of a new business venture that will be announced at the tasting.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to share our love and passion for eating more compassionately; to show you a new way to nourish your body, and revitalize your overall health and wellness so you can vibrate higher!”
Vegan Cuisine and Raw Food Tasting
Finish Strong Health and Wellness | 6229 Transit Road | Depew, New York 14043
Sunday, March 11, 2018
6 PM – 8 PM
This family friendly event welcomes everyone of all ages – free admission for children 12 and under
To ensure an accurate head count and to avoid food waste, tickets must be purchased in advance online. Tickets are $20 per person, and payments will be accepted through Eventbrite, PayPal (bigwheel8@msn.com), Facebook Messenger or credit card over the phone (716-828-5433)