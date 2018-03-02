Outbound: Gotta Have Art Festival

For those who can’t wait for the Elmwood and Allentown art festivals to roll around, there’s a two-day juried show that takes place at Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main Street, Clarence, NY, on Saturday, March 3, from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, March 4, from 12 Noon to 4 PM.
The Gotta Have Art Festival features over 50 artisans, including Roycrofters, who set up displaying paintings, jewelry, pottery, glass, photography, and textile art. The event showcases many of WNY’s talented artists and artisans, who also support worthy causes. All proceeds benefit Family Justice Center of Erie County and Hearts and Hands.
Along with the fine art and artisan wares, the festival also posts up a “Crafty Café”, where visitors can fill up on lunch items. There’s also a free children’s creative art project on Saturday, so bring the little ones along for some creative fun.
Gotta Have Art Festival
Saturday, March 3, from 10 AM to 4 PM
Sunday, March 4, from 12 Noon to 4 PM
Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main Street, Clarence, NY
Admission donation is $3.00. Children under 12 are free.
Proceeds from the raffle and the show are donated to the local charities: Hearts and Hands, serving the elderly and disabled in our community, and the Family Justice Center in Amherst, serving victims of domestic violence.