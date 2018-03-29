Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Outbound: 42 North Brewing Company Readies for Expansion

There is no doubt that the local brewing scene continues to impress. New breweries are opening, while others are expanding. In the case of the latter, 42 North Brewing Company is embarking upon a significant expansion, with the help of general contractor Picone Construction.

“The proposed expansion consists of the demolition of an adjacent apartment building to expand the current brewery for larger cooler space, an area for a canning unit to place larger quantities of  beer into cans for distribution, meeting room, office space, and four hotel/Airbnb rental units,” said Christine Karr at Picone Construction. “After Village approval, demolition can begin as the brewery and beer garden remain open for the summer.”

It appears as if there is no slowing down where the local brewing market is concerned. 42 North Brewing Company joins a number of other brewing operations that are enjoying widespread success, thanks to the loyalty of a strong local consumer base that tends to opt for regionally brewed craft beers. Plus, these breweries tend to attract beer lovers who want to hang out, drink beer, watch the brewing process in action, and relax in a beer garden/tasting room environment. Try that with Budweiser.

The Architect of Record is Scheid Architectural. Construction of the new addition is set to be complete in early 2019.

42 North Brewing Company is located at 25 Pine Street in the Village of East Aurora.

