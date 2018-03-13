Outbound: 2018 Maple Harvest Festival

Every spring, the Buffalo Audubon Society hosts a Maple Harvest Festival. The WNY community is invited to come visit the sugar shanty at Beaver Meadow, which is the heart of the festival. The shanty is where people will find the freshest maple syrup in the land. Aside from bagging some jars of syrup, visitors are also welcome to sit down to a delicious homemade pancake breakfast, complete with a syrup sampling that will make you rethink ever buying syrup from a store. Maple syrup lovers will be in their glory, on this day that is dedicated to all maple products that are made in NYS.
The Maple Harvest Festival at Beaver Meadow features a number of other family friendly activities and events, including sampling “Sugar on Snow” and fun crafts. Be sure to ask for some maple cotton candy while you are there.
The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 3pm at the Buffalo Audubon Society – 1610 Welch Rd, North Java, New York 14113. $9 adults. $7 – 12 & under. 3 & under free. Registration is not required. See Facebook event.
The Maple Harvest Festival is part of an even bigger event known as NY’s Maple Weekend, which takes place March 17-18 and 24-25, 2018.