On Saturday, March 24, starting at 10am, the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park will be celebrating its 39th season with a Wall of Honor Ceremony. The ceremony will see the induction of two Western New Yorkers who are being recognized for their unwavering service to their country and their community. Aside from being truly inspirational military personnel, the two inductees also happen to be married, which makes this ceremonial event even more special. Plus, the couple has three children – the whole family lives right here in WNY.
- Col. Frank Sparacino is a 31 year vet, enlisting in 1979, attending Officers Candidate School in 1982, and rising to the rank of Lt. Col. in 2002. He served in operations at the World Trade Center and Afghanistan, and has received a total of eight Meritorious, Commendation and Achievement Medals.
- Col. Rebecca Sparacino is a 21 year vet, after being commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1983. Promoted to Lt. Col. in 2004 after a long career in the New York Army National Guard as a Medical Service Corps Office and the United States Army Reserve. She has received two Meritorious, three Commendation and several Achievement Medals.
Opening Ceremony – Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Museum
Saturday, March 24, 2018
10am
Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, Hangar Building | One Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, NY 14202
Speeches include a Welcome by Exec. Dir. Captain Brian Roche, USCG Ret., National Anthem, Invocation by Felton Davis, Presentation on Wall of Honor, Ribbon Cutting and Closing Remarks