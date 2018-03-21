A couple of weeks ago, Teach for America Buffalo (TFA-BFLO) invited numerous local organizations to its Ed Hub on West Ferry Street, to discuss Public School education issues with TFA-BFLO Corps Members. Topics revolved around children, schools, the homeless, immigrants and refugees, and artists. The following organizations attended the engagement:
- Buffalo Prep
- Say Yes Buffalo
- Young Audiences of Western New York
- Rise Collaborative
- Buffalo Collegiate
- Matt Urban Center
- Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI)
- Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals
- Persistence Preparatory Academy
- Buffalo String Works
- No Boundaries
- Jericho Road Community Health Center
- The Foundry
- The Education Trust—NY
“We successfully welcomed a packed house to our TFA Ed Hub at 345 West Ferry where Sam Radford, President of the District Parent Coordinating Council spoke about the history of Buffalo Public Schools, starting from the forced desegregation of the district, to the efforts of the last decade, working to get parents more involved in district decision making,” said Kevin Heffernan, Teach for America Buffalo.”
Following in the footsteps of this first speaking engagement, TFA-BFLO is orchestrating a second talk, which will feature School Board President Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold, who will “be discussing the wider landscape of the Buffalo Public Schools including its students and families, and the numerous challenges and successes it has faced and experienced in recent years.”
This series is an opportunity for the public to hear firsthand the strategies that are being put in place to energize the public school system. The talks are also a way to engage with the community in a live platform.
Open to the Public: School Board President to speak to Teach for America Buffalo
Monday, March 26, 2018
6:00PM
EdHub – 345 W Ferry Street – Buffalo, NY 14213
Click here if you plan on attending