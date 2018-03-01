When you stop to think about Buffalo’s vast architectural legacy, I’m sure that many of the edifices that come to mind are churches. There are so many absolutely marvelous churches in the city. Some are in excellent condition, while others struggle to stay standing. But they all share one thing in common. They are all special, and they are all revered.

Every year, the organization Broadway Fillmore Alive hosts a tour called “One Night and Seven Churches in Buffalo”. This tour gives people the opportunity to walk inside the great halls of seven churches, to learn about their special nature and their importance to the community.

In the first year, Broadway Fillmore Alive had about 50 requests for the pilgrimage information. The number of requests over the last few years has risen to over 2000.

Christopher Byrd says, “The churches in Buffalo’s historic immigrant neighborhoods are awe inspiring and are deeply rooted in tradition. This is a way to experience their religious, artistic and cultural beauty while spending some time in prayer and reflection during this most sacred time of year on the Roman Catholic calendar. The tradition of seven churches visitation is an excellent way to experience some of Buffalo’s most beloved churches in their intended purpose.”

For the twelfth consecutive year, Broadway Fillmore Alive has put together a self-guided pilgrimage of historic churches in East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore/Polonia and Kaisertown neighborhoods partaking in the traditional visitation of the Blessed Sacrament in seven churches on Holy Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Churches this year include: Saint Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, Saint Adalbert Basilica, Saint Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Saint John Kanty, Saint Casimir, and Saint Bernard.

The visitation period generally begins after Holy Thursday Mass (between 7:00-8:00 pm) and most of the churches remain open between 10pm and midnight.pm.

For more information, brochure and map, visit broadwayfillmorealive. org. Also check out this PDF brochure.