On the Market: 810 Main Street

Legacy Development has abandoned plans for a redevelopment project at 810 Main Street. The property along with a vacant lot at 8 St. Louis Place are on the market for $1.75 million. Chris Malachowski with Hunt Commercial has the listing.
Legacy’s Frank Chinnici had obtained City approval for a $4.8 million project that would have seen renovated first floor commercial space and three upper floor apartments in 810 Main Street and the construction of a four-story building behind it with indoor parking and 15 apartments. It is a key site located between the Medical Campus and Theater District.
From the Listing:
DOWNTOWN REDEVELOPMENT PARCELS FOR SALE – 810 MAIN ST. consisting of +/- 10,100 SF of brick office on four floors and attached +/- 6,600 SF warehouse suitable for indoor parking and/or the addition of upper floors. Also includes 8 ST. LOUIS PLACE, a .23 acre lot with curb cut, also suitable for parking, additional office/apartments or development site. The properties are one block from the Kensington Expressway and the Buffalo Medical Campus. Expansion plans for both parcels have received conditional approvals from the City of Buffalo. PARCELS WILL NOT BE DIVIDED.
Get Connected: Chris Malachowski, Hunt Commercial- 716.880.1914