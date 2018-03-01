Officials will discuss what it would take to alter State laws, allowing Tesla to open a WNY showroom

Today, from 4p to 8pm, a Tesla Model 3 will be making an appearance at the Pierce Arrow Museum in Downtown Buffalo. The Model 3 is considered Tesla’s “new and more affordable electric vehicle”. The appearance is timed to coincide with Tesla’s latest efforts to open five more stores in New York State, one of which would be located in the Buffalo area.
Representatives from Tesla, along with local officials, will be making remarks at today’s event, discussing changing legislation that would allow Tesla to open these stores. Currently state laws are in place that dictate cars to be sold through franchised dealers, whereas Tesla’s model is to open its own sales outlets/showrooms, selling cars, batteries, and even (eventually) solar roof panels made in South Buffalo.
Tesla’s Model 3 Road Trip and Policy Forum
Thursday, March 1st from 4-8 PM, with remarks at 6 PM
Pierce Arrow Museum, 263 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo NY 14203
A first look at Tesla’s Model 3 and both the Model S and X vehicles