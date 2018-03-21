Northwest Bank Seeks Approval for East Side Branch

Northwest Bank is seeking City approvals for a new bank branch at 1228-42 Jefferson Avenue. The Warren, Pennsylvania-based bank is proposing a 3,000 sq.ft. building, a two-lane detached drive-thru structure, and parking for 15 cars. The Planning Board will review the project at its meeting on March 26. From the project application:
In an N-3E zone, drive-through ATMs and tellers for financial institutions are allowed as per UDO 6.1.5.1.7 with a special use permit approved by the Common Council. We are adhering to all recommended and required regulations for a drive-through facility including:
- Providing stacking spaces to keep any waiting cars off of the right-of-way.
- Providing a Type C buffer yard at the rear yard, where the bank parcel abuts an adjacent N-3R residential use. This buffer consists of a 6′ high wood fence with plantings to help shield the adjacent residence from both sound and noise.
- Locating the drive-through loudspeakers (at the remote teller) in the rear yard.
- Locating these loudspeakers 50 feet or greater from any adjacent residential uses – The proposal locates these 60 feet away.
- Screening the drive-through parking area with a continuous 2′ high masonry wall at Eaton Street.
An existing building on the site would be demolished and the new building would hug the Jefferson Avenue/Easton Street corner.
Long Associates Architects designed the facility.