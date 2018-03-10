Buffalo is getting a custom ketchup. Latina Foods (Buffalo, NY) is teaming up with Red Gold (America’s largest privately held tomato manufacturer) to roll out Buffalo’s own brand of ketchup – Nickel City Ketchup.
Representatives at locally owned Latina Foods decided that it was time that Buffalo had a ketchup brand that would make appearances at the kitchen table, barbecues, restaurants, and everywhere else that people would come together to share their love for food. And Buffalonians love their foods. In recent years, Buffalo has become a hamburger happy city, where boutique burgers bars abound. Now there will be a signature premium ketchup to go along with the craft burgers and hand cut fries.
Latina Foods has tapped Key Impact Food Brokers as the representative for the new product. Distribution will include Western New York – Niagara Falls, Rochester, Olean, Springville, Jamestown and all areas between.
“I can’t wait to see the patron response to Nickel City Ketchup in some of the finest establishments in WNY”, says Daryl Kruczkowski, a broker with Key Impact Food Brokers, who is also a native of Western New York. Kruczkowski will be the first to represent Nickel City Ketchup for Latina Foods. The ketchup will debut on March 13, 2018 at Latina Foods Spring Food Show at Casino Niagara. From there, it will be rolled out to establishments throughout the region.
For more about Nickel City Ketchup or the Latina Foods Spring Food show, contact Daryl at DKruczkowski@kisales.com.