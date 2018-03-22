New Look and Builder for Highland Park Townhouses

Burke Homes is proposing to construct townhouses in Highland Park’s first development phase. Company representatives will be heading to the Planning Board on March 26 to ask for approval of a revised design for the units. Thirty-two for-sale townhouses are proposed for the first phase along with 52 apartments. The apartments, spread across four buildings, are under construction.
Original townhouse plans submitted by project developer LPCiminelli called for three-story units (above). Burke is proposing two-story units with options for a third level designed by Sutton Architecture (below).
From the project application:
- The new plan allows options depending on consumer preference for one/two bedroom options on a partial 3rd floor, a loft option on the partial 3rd floor and also an option to have no 3rd floor area. This new design could be classified as 2-1/2 stories.
- The roof on the new plan has a steeper pitch with dormers to accommodate the options previously mentioned.
- Both plans have almost identical over all height and the foot print is the same.
- The plan’s elevations both depict the units with vertical separation accomplished by differentiating the siding and or masonry veneer.
- It would be our preference to build out the entire thirty-two units with the same characteristics, staggering the units based on requests from new home owners. This would result in all the buildings being architecturally uniform but none of them the same.
LPCiminelli broke ground on the first phase of the larger Highland Park project last year. Phase I consists of 3.91+/- acres and incorporates four multi-family residential buildings that have thirteen units each (below). Each building will house four one-bedroom and one two-bedroom ADA accessible units on the ground floor and eight two-story units above. Fifty-six off-street parking spaces will be available for the multi-family buildings.
Elim Christian Fellowship Church is moving forward with a 30-unit affordable housing project at the northern edge of the Highland Park neighborhood. The townhomes are proposed for a 2.19 acre site on the east side of Holden Street south of Bennett Village Terrace and across from Elim’s parking lot and chapel. Elim is working with Belmont Housing and Silvestri Architects on the $8 million project that would be constructed by CSS Construction.
Highland Park will ultimately include up to 717 residential units with a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, potentially single-family detached units, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, primarily for the convenience of residents of the area.
