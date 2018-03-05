New grab-and-go Healthy Scratch café opens within Roswell Park’s Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center

The Healthy Scratch, a healthy restaurant that first opened in HarborCenter in October of 2016, has now opened a location at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. A ribbon cutting was held earlier today, attended by officials from the cancer center and the restaurant, as well as cancer survivors. The strategic relationship between the institute and the healthy eatery was hatched with the overall intention to create a place where visitors and patients could go to purchase a healthy meal. Over the years, hospitals and medical research institutes have tended to not provided these types of healthy offerings – now Roswell Park can truly say that it is practicing what it is preaching, by helping to provide a place where people can go to get nutritional salads, acai bowls, smoothies, wraps, cold-pressed juices, and juice shots, etc.

“Since launching The Healthy Scratch in 2016, it has been our goal to share the passion we have for living a healthy lifestyle,” say The Healthy Scratch co-owners Jessie and Kelly Pegula. “We believe that a healthy diet has an overwhelming impact on the quality of life. The leaders at Roswell Park share our belief and our passion, and we are thrilled to expand our offerings to this growing campus.”

The new grab-and-go café is located in a conveniently located 200 sq.’ space. The Healthy Scratch menu was designed with Roswell Park in mind. Foods feature leafy greens, berries, grapes, tomatoes and whole grains, per American Institute for Cancer Research that promotes the items as “ foods that fight cancer ”.

“The Healthy Scratch is such a great fit for Roswell Park. Our patients and employees are so excited to have them here,” says Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD . “Many people who have faced cancer, or watched someone close to them go through it, are inspired to want to do everything they can to keep themselves and their families healthy. Conscious eating is a big part of that, and we want everyone who comes to Roswell Park to have easy access to these super foods and juices.”

The partnership between the cancer center and the restaurant will prove fruitful in many ways. The two are coming together to create a specialty juice that will be available all Healthy Scratch locations. Partial proceeds from the sales of the juice will benefit Roswell Park.

The new Roswell Park location is also open to the public. The café is located in the ground floor of the cancer center’s Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center, Carlton Street at Michigan Avenue. Hours of operation are weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photos: Healthy Scratch