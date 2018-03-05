Do you think that you could tear yourself away from your cellphone for 24 hours? There is a new movement that believes that you can. Organizers feel that everyone should try disconnecting from technology from sundown on March 10, to sundown March 11.

That means no TV, no computer, and no phone. It’s a time to put away your digital devices, in order to reconnect with friends, family, and others, in person. It’s a time to talk to people face-to-face, to refrain from instant messaging, Tweeting, Snapchatting, taking selfies, or whatever else you might normally be doing (involving digital technology) throughout the course the day. The Movement is called “National Day of Unplugging” (NDU), and you’re invited to take part.

A number of Buffalo organizations are taking part in NDU in 2018, including Tifft Nature Preserve. Tifft invites you to come explore the nature preserve during that time frame. Disconnect from your phone, and reconnect with nature. Can you do it? Will you do it? It’s time to test yourself, to see how dependent you have become on modern technology. Take the challenge. Take part in National Day of Unplugging 2018.

Buffalo Rising will be participating in this event. We will be “going dark” during this time frame, and encouraging others to disconnect at the same time. When we reboot, we will have some fun stories to share.

Lead image: NationalDayofUnplugging is offering people a free phone sleeping bag if they are willing to take the pledge. People can also download their own “I unplug to…” posters at the site. Participants are invited to host unplugged parties, unplug their kids, and encourage others to do the same.