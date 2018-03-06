Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Muralists looking for a Good Home for this 30′ x 5′ MiA piece.

A super vibrant 30′ x 5′ mural is up for grabs. Artists Rob Lynch and Matt Sagurney are looking for the right home for the work of art, which is currently on display at Nichols School. The original work of art was painted at the 15th Annual Music is Art festival (MiA) founded and led by the Goo Goo Dolls’ own Robby Takac.

The two artists are hoping to find a good home for this labor of love work of art. Obviously the new owner is going to need a big wall. Lynch and Sagurney are willing to part with the mural for a decent price, but they are still going to be a bit particular as to where it goes. They are hoping that wherever it ends up, it will be in a high profile location, where it can be viewed by the community. That could be a bar/restaurant, a prominent hallway, etc.

We are looking for a good fit physically but also ideologically, a business or space we believe in,” said Lynch.

Anyone interested in learning more about the mural can contact Lynch at warhol90@gmail.com.

