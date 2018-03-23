A multi-faith service commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on April 4, starting at 6:30pm. The community is encouraged to attend the service, which pays tribute to the man who tried to pull a nation together. It was 50 years ago, on this same date, that King was assassinated, while visiting Memphis, TN in support of fair wages and better working conditions for black sanitation division employees. It was while in Memphis that King delivered his famous “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” speech. That speech was the last one that he ever made.

A community choir will offer music for the service that begins at 6:30 pm.

Now, 50 years later, this country still stands divided, as a multitude of races, ethnicities, and faiths continue to clash against one another. The service at St. Paul’s, is being organized by Rev. W. (Will) H. Mebane, Jr. (interim dean & rector of the cathedral). The service will be delivered by Rt. Rev. R. William Franklin, Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Western New York, who will demonstrate a need to heal a broken world through civic engagement, and by addressing social challenges.

The service will include participants from Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faith traditions.

St. Paul’s Cathedral is home to “Homeless Jesus” – a sculpture by artist Timothy Schmalz that sends a signal to the masses that the historic site is a safe haven for all who arrive on its doorstep. The magnificent church was designed by Richard Upjohn, and acts as a beacon of light in downtown Buffalo.

St. Paul’s Cathedral is located at 139 Pearl Street in Buffalo; just across from the Guaranty Building at the corner of Church and Pearl. Parking is available on streets around St. Paul’s, various private surface parking lots, as well as in the Main Place Parking Ramp and the Downtown Garage, both with entrances on Pearl Street. See Facebook event.