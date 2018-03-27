Mittelstadt signs for Buffalo; New Sabre Casey Mittelstud scheduled to start Thursday

Hello Sabres Fans!
Well, we finally have something newsworthy happening for the Sabres, it took until almost April, but yes, there is something interesting happening down at the Key Bank Center. Casey Mittelstadt, who will now forever be known as Mittelstud, will make his Buffalo Sabre debut this Thursday and there is a serious buzz going on about it with Sabre fans. He was on fire in the World Juniors.
Tonight the Sabes are in Toronto and they’re up 1-0 in the second period. They played like rabid animals in the first half of the first and got out to a 1 goal lead on a sick “how do you do” from Jack. Mike Babcock came out with some bulletin board material and pumped us up with it. Maybe they can use his derisive attitude towards Buffalo as motivation in the near future and in the far future. When we skate and play hard, we are good. Adding Mittelstud on Thursday is going to be sweet.
Go Sabres