MiA 2018 Battle of the Corporate Bands

0 Comments

On Saturday, March 24, from 1 PM to 5 PM, local “corporate bands” will be competing against each other in a live music battle that is considered “… a friendly competition created to promote music and workplace team building.” The bands will battle it out in front of a live audience. The winning act will be determined by a panel of judges, that will base their decision on audience response.

Each band will try to steal the spotlight in front of co-workers, friends, and live music fans. 

The bands are comprised of employees who play music on the side. The competition includes bands representing such companies as National Fuel, Moog, and Ingersoll Rand. Proceeds from the event will benefit Music is Art (MiA) and Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI). 

Sponsored by Music is Art

Benefitting Arts Services Initiative of WNY & Music is Art

Saturday, March 24, 2018

1 PM – 5 PM

Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Purchase tickets

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
