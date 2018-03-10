On Saturday, March 24, from 1 PM to 5 PM, local “corporate bands” will be competing against each other in a live music battle that is considered “… a friendly competition created to promote music and workplace team building.” The bands will battle it out in front of a live audience. The winning act will be determined by a panel of judges, that will base their decision on audience response.
Each band will try to steal the spotlight in front of co-workers, friends, and live music fans.
The bands are comprised of employees who play music on the side. The competition includes bands representing such companies as National Fuel, Moog, and Ingersoll Rand. Proceeds from the event will benefit Music is Art (MiA) and Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI).
MiA 2018 Battle of the Corporate Bands
Sponsored by Music is Art
Benefitting Arts Services Initiative of WNY & Music is Art
Saturday, March 24, 2018
1 PM – 5 PM
Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, New York 14203