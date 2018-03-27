Ok Buffalo, it’s time to get your hands dirty. Each year, families are invited to participate in Messfest, an event that encourages kids to celebrate everything that’s “ooey, gooey, sticky and fun!” Typically, modern day families encourage their children to stay clean, don’t get muddy, refrain from playing in the dirt… it’s rare to hear parents encouraging their kids to play with anything that is considered messy. And that’s understandable when the kids are playing in the house. But there’s a time and place for everything.

On Saturday, April 7, the Buffalo Museum of Science invites parents to bring their kids to Messfest, an annual event at the museum that promotes interaction with the following stations/activities: elephant toothpaste, mentos fountains, liquid nitrogen explosion, and the Bernoulli toilet paper shooter!

Attendees can expect to find hands-on games and activities throughout the day. One of the highlights of the event will be “Messtacular!”, with “Professor of Mess” who will be embarking upon a series of super messy science experiments.

Messfest 2018

Saturday, April 7, 2018

10 a.m. – 6 p.m

Tickets for Messtacular! performances are available at the Museum for $5. Shows will take place at: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $15

Children: $10

Seniors 62+, Military and Students with ID: $11

Admission to MessFest is FREE for BMS Members. There is an additional charge for Messtacular! performances.

Purchase your tickets in advance at sciencebuff.org.

Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Pkwy | Buffalo, New York 14211

