Mayor Brown launches inaugural Mayor’s Civic Innovation Challenge

Mayor Byron W. Brown has announced his inaugural Mayor’s Civic Innovation Challenge, powered by AT&T. The challenge is a way for competitors to come up with solutions to the city’s social and civic issues. They will do this by “mining data from the City’s new Open Data Buffalo portal.”

The City’s Open Data Buffalo portal, which went live on February 22, 2018, is a free, public source for data the City generates and collects.

“My Civic Innovation Challenge is a two-month competition for local computer scientists, coders, software developers, designers, hardware engineers, and tech students, to create innovative products or solutions that benefit the City of Buffalo and its residents,” Mayor Brown said. “My Administration, and our partners, aim to unite developers in the WNY region to build mobile apps or other solutions that address community needs while demonstrating how mobile technologies can lead to next generation job growth and development in the City of Buffalo.”

AT&T has dedicated $8,000 in prize money that will be divvied up between the three winners of the challenge – 1st place gets $5000, 2nd and 3rd place winners receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo to provide this unique civic-minded innovation challenge to career technologists and students across Western New York,” said Marissa Shorenstein, President, Northeast Region, AT&T. “This competition is an innovative approach to showcase how technology and data can be used for social good and to assist municipalities to address issues impacting their residents, similar to what AT&T provides every day across the country through our Smart Cities solutions. As a judge, I am excited to see what the talented local tech community creates to help the City of Buffalo utilize its new robust open data platform to benefit its residents.”

At least one team member must be either be a resident of Western New York or a student at a Western New York high school, college, or university. For the purposes of this Challenge, Western New York includes: Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany, Monroe, and Livingston counties.

“The Buffalo Civic Innovation Challenge is propelling Buffalo into a new era,” said Ulla Bak, Co-Founder and President of Bak USA, who will also serve as one of the Challenge judges. “One where technology plays a significant role in shaping civic policy. One where technology is at the forefront of Buffalo’s resurgence. And one where we use technology to equalize access to information and use that access to benefit every citizen. I’m proud to support Mayor Brown’s initiative and excited to work alongside so many community leaders leveraging technology and innovation for social good.”

“The City has launched Open Data Buffalo to not only increase transparency and efficiency but also to foster innovation. We’re thankful for AT&T’s willingness to partner with us on the Civic Innovation Challenge and we’re excited to see what our talented local tech community can build using our open data,” said Kirk McLean, Program Manager, Open Data Buffalo.

Joining Mayor Brown, Ms. Shorenstein and Ms. Bak, the five-member panel of judges will also include Christopher Fagiani, Co-Creator of FLOW, an open-source mobile/cloud based data collection platform, and Andrew Nicklin, of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ What Works Cities initiative, who led former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s NYC OpenData and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Open NY programs.

The City launched the new Open Data portal in October to increase data access and transparency in local government. An internal Open Data Team was created that represents all City departments, which contributes to a virtual library of data.

“As we continue to grow Buffalo into a City of opportunity for all, free access to experts in data usage and performance will further my commitment to use fact-based and data-driven approaches that will improve our ongoing efforts to deliver better results to Buffalo residents, business owners and visitors. Creation of the portal will also give our City departments the ability to tell their everyday stories through interactive tables, charts, graphs, and maps,” Mayor Brown said. “I encourage our residents to log on to Open Data Buffalo website and explore information about the City-at-large and their own neighborhoods.”

Open Data Buffalo can be accessed at: data.buffalony.gov

The inaugural Civic Innovation Challenge will run from March 1 through April 22, 2018. The judges will review the apps and select three finalists. An awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 9th at a time and location to be announced. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000, with the 2nd and 3rd Place winners receiving, $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Full information on the Challenge and registration forms are available at www.buffaloinnovates.com.