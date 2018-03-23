March For Our Lives – WNY

It’s time to march in support of stepped up gun control measures. On Saturday, March 24, at 1:30pm, fed up Buffalonians will gather at Niagara Square to take a stand against gun violence. The rally and march is being organized by New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, and the WNY Peace Center.
We’re living in a day and age when companies are designing bulletproof backpacks for children. We’re living on edge, just waiting for the next massacre to occur. Will it be a school in Buffalo, Florida, Chicago? Or are we going to put the pressure on the politicians who continue to rake in funds from the NRA? The time is now to make a stand.
