Local Winner of Homebrew Competition to Be Recreated by 12 Gates Brewing Company

The Taste of Buffalo presented by TOPS today announced that an amber kellerbier brewed by Adam Akers of Buffalo won best of show in the 2018 Taste of Buffalo Homebrew Competition. The brew named, “Cheers to 35 Years” is a Kellerbier, which literally translates to “cellar beer” will be recreated on a larger scale by 12 Gates Brewing Company, located at 80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville, New York and will also be available for purchase at the Taste of Buffalo on July 7 and 8.

Kellerbier is an unfiltered German lager. This particular brew was designed to celebrate the Taste’s 35th birthday, and marks the first time that a homebrew recipe will be served at the annual festival. “Cheers to 35 Years” Kellerbier is a “refreshing, crisp lager with a toasty malt backbone. It is amber in color and similar to an Oktoberfest brew.”

“One of the best parts of brewing beer is sharing and enjoying it with others,” said Akers. “I’m looking forward to being able to have a beer of mine brewed in such a quantity that it can be served to the masses at the Taste of Buffalo.”

Akers grew up in Williamsville and learned the basics of fermenting while living in Vermont. He began homebrewing beer when he moved back to Buffalo in 2012. Currently, he works as a Registered Nurse at a local hospital and resides in the Parkside neighborhood of North Buffalo with his wife, Holly, and their 15 month-old daughter.

Kellerbier’s have a long history that dates to the Middle Ages. Traditionally, they were served straight from the barrel in which it was brewed. Akers’ homebrewed version earned top honors out of 56 entries judged by local members of the Beer Judge Certification Program, a national standards-based organization whose mission is to promote the appreciation of beer styles and their accurate production by brewers. Akers said that Cheers to 35 Years Kellerbier pairs well with pizza, wings, and bleu cheese.

The Taste of Buffalo Homebrew Competition is supported by 12 Gates Brewing Company, the Niagara Association of Homebrewers, Niagara Tradition Homebrewing Supplies, and Hamm & Fattey’s Beer Company.

“All of us here at 12 Gates Brewing are excited for the partnership with Tops, Taste of Buffalo Homebrew Competition, and the great city of Buffalo. All of us started as home brewers and we want to pay homage with Adam’s beer. We will be brewing 30 barrels (930 gallons) of his award winning beer. All of us at the brewery love brewing German beers so this Kellerbier is right up our alley, ” said Scott Shuler, brewmaster and partner at 12 Gates Brewery.

The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is the nation’s largest two-day food festival, attracting more than 450,000 visitors each year. The 35th annual Taste will take place on July 7 and 8, 2018, along Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo. The Taste is a not-for-profit organization with more than 1,000 volunteers helping to put on the annual event. Approximately $390,000 has been raised at the festival for local charities in addition to five $1,000 scholarships awarded annually to local high school seniors pursuing a culinary or hospitality-related degree. For more information, visit tasteofbuffalo.com.

Lead image provided by 12 Gates Brewery, beer pictured is similar to “Cheers to 35 Years.”