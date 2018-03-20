Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Letter from Buffalo – City’s Art Scene Featured in UK’s Art Monthly

Buffalo’s art scene has been featured in a highly regarded UK art magazine, Art Monthly. The periodical is considered UK’s leading contemporary art magazine. The magazine sent a reporter by the name of Dominic Czechowski to Buffalo a couple of months ago, to check out the art scene. He came away thoroughly impressed by what he saw. While he was here, he also came across crucial art allies such as Tina Dillman, Claire Schneider, and Dennis Maher.

“I thought the London based writer Dominik Czechowski, uncovered our happening art scene with such integrity and balance,” said Dillman, Director, Curator, and co-founder of The Cass Project. “He focused on the vibrancy of our non-profit sector and highlighted a few exceptional independent endeavors that reflect how our city flourishes because of the supportive and inter-connective web that is our arts community foundation. Now, if only we could get the attention from our local government and have them acknowledge through financial support our importance and contribution to the well-being of the region. Our streets would be gold.”

While the article is not available online, there is a PDF featuring the written copy (see below).

