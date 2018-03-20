Letter from Buffalo – City’s Art Scene Featured in UK’s Art Monthly

CEPA Gallery is excited to announce its 14th Biennial Art Auction will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 in the Towers Ballroom of Hotel Henry, located on the redeveloped HH Richardson-Olmsted Campus.

The event’s honorary chair is Diana Principe, Hotel Henry partner, and auction co-chairs are Michelle Capizzi of Worth New York and David Herer of ABC-Amega, Inc. CEPA is excited to welcome back Christopher Mahoney as its auctioneer. Formerly the Head of Photographs at Sotheby’s, Christopher has recently joined Philips auction house as their Senior International Specialist for Photographs. A leading authority on American photography auctions, Christopher received his Master of Art and Humanities degree from the University at Buffalo, he also participated in CEPA photography classes as a child.

“Our goal for this year’s Auction goes beyond raising funds for the Gallery. We are eager to share the rich diversity of CEPA’s curations – past and present – to a new audience in Buffalo,” stated CEPA Executive Director Lawrence Brose. “With Buffalo’s resurgence, a younger demographic is beginning to appreciate the local art community in a way we haven’t seen in many years. We are excited to offer an online component to the live auction for the first time this year, which will feature works in an ample range of starting bid prices,” Brose added.

Donations have been secured from more than 100 artists with local, national, and international acclaim. The diverse roster includes the avant-garde work of Hollis Frampton, contemporary visual artist Tatana Kellner, David Lebe – best known for his light drawings, trans-cultural photography of Deborah Jack, innovative photo sequencing work of Duane Michals, Ellen Carey’s unique Polaroid Pulls, conceptual art of John Baldessari, John Pfahl’s landscape photography, historically significant work of Robert Hirsch, William Wegman’s playful photography of his Weimaraner dogs, socially critical photography of Cindy Sherman, and work of the acclaimed documentary photographer Milton Rogovin. Many of the artists represented in the Auction have a connection to Buffalo – the vast majority having participated in exhibitions at CEPA Gallery.

The Auction’s preview exhibition opens with a public reception at CEPA Gallery on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and will remain on view until Friday, March 16. The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to view Auction lots in a gallery setting. CEPA will also use social media for the first time this year to preview and build excitement for Auction items.

The online Auction, also accessible at no charge, will be live on Tuesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m. through CEPA’s online partner, Paddle8. Patrons will be able to bid online through March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

General admission to CEPA’s 14th Biennial Art Auction is $100 per person and includes valet parking, a lavish buffet with open bar, a full-color Auction catalogue and Auction bid paddle. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the live auction starting promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Auction reservations can be made on CEPA’s website at www.cepagallery.org, or at CEPA’s office in the Market Arcade. For additional information, contact CEPA Gallery at 716-856-2717 or auction@cepagallery.org.