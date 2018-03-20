If kids had their way, most of them would spend their days playing video games and fiddling around with smart phones. Thankfully, parents have a better sense when it comes to “what’s best for their children.” That’s why caring parents are so adamant about placing books into their hands whenever possible. There will always be time for video games and selfies when they get older, but when they are little, reading books should be the primary game plan.
On Sunday, March 25, the Burchfield Penney Art Center will get underway with its Kid’s Book Club (run by Talking Leaves), held the fourth Sunday of the month. This book club is a wonderful way for kids to pick up an exciting new children’s book that retains all of the appropriate learning aspects that parents expect to find in the genre. Not only will kids walk away with a new book, they will also be treated to a gallery tour and art making project. Now, what could be better than that?
The upcoming book in March is Art and Max by David Wiesner.
Kid’s Book Club: Art and Max by David Wiesner
Sunday, March 25, 2018
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Family/Dual Member Level or higher: $20 for one child including the book. Additional children of the same family free.
Not yet members: $25 for one child including the book; $5 for each additional child.
Pre-registration STRONGLY encouraged. Call 716-878-6011 during gallery hours.