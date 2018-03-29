Jetsetter includes Buffalo in list of Top 8 Most Underrated Cities

Are you ambitious and passionate about shaping the future of email? Do you have ideas for how to improve the way we communicate with each other?

If so, we want to see you in action! Zimbra and Synacor invite you to join us at our first ever Hackathon on March 29-30 at Hotel Henry in Buffalo NY.

To register for this FREE event, Click: http://springcollab.eventbrite.com

About the Hackathon

We’re looking for creative thinkers and doers to collaborate on developing new features for email and messaging, and especially for the newly released Zimbra code. All skill levels are welcome! Hang out with us at the beautiful Hotel Henry as we ideate, design, code, eat snacks and meet new people who share similar passions. In addition to participating teams, we will have local experts on site assisting and providing technical/emotional support. We’ll be offering a tutorial of Zimbra and Synacor’s other developer services if you want ideas to kick things off, and look forward to seeing what you build! We’ve opened up a full set of APIs, so if you want to add other services to Zimbra come on by. Want to be able to order a pizza by sending a mail? Pay your electric bill? Order up a Lyft an hour before your next meeting? How about cue up your Spotify playlist as your afternoon coffee alarm?

At Synacor, we have adopted a progressive approach to innovation – one that embraces openness and encourages collaboration between entrepreneurs, professionals, hobbyists and beginners of all genders and backgrounds.