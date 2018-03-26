JazzBuffalo Plans 10 Special Concerts in April

Throughout the month of April, Jazz Buffalo will be hosting a series of concerts in conjunction with Jazz Appreciation Month and International Jazz Day.

Oft considered “America’s Classical Music”, the influences of jazz stretch far and wide. Chances are, even if you’re not a fan of jazz music, the musicians that you listen to benefitted in some way by jazz roots.

Buffalo has a steeped history in jazz. Back in its heyday, this city was a jazz mecca. Over the years, the scene died down, but recently there has been a real movement to rekindle the genre in myriad forms, from stepped up jazz instruction to reviving the jazz scene in local clubs.

The organization JazzBuffalo can be attributed to much of what we see with Buffalo’s jazz revival. In 2017, JazzBuffalo participated, for the first time, in the annual April Is Jazz Appreciation Month celebration, which is held throughout US. The tribute was brought to life by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2002 as a way to introduce jazz to broader communities and age groups.

This year, JazzBuffalo will continue to promote the local jazz scene with 10 concerts, in conjunction with Smithsonian National Museum of American History and UNESCO International Jazz Day. The celebrated jazz legend of choice for this year’s tribute celebration is Norman Granz – “founder of the famous Los Angeles-based Jazz At The Philharmonic sessions that began in the late 1940’s and were produced throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s. Leading jazz performers of that era performed at JATP and were recorded by Norman Granz.”

Throughout WNY, JazzBuffalo will partner with Pausa Art House, The Screening Room Cinema and Café, Hotel Henry, and The Hollow Bistro and Brew to host concerts and music events celebrating April Is Jazz Appreciation Month. The concert events line-up: In a pre-JAM concert, the international jazz group based in New York City, Philippe Lemm Trio , will perform at Pausa Art House on Saturday, March 31 st at 8 pm

On Saturday, April 7 th at 11:30 am, a Jazz Brunch hosted by the Hollow Bistro and Brew in Clarence will feature the duo of Rick Strauss, guitar, and Bud Fadale, bass