JazzBuffalo Plans 10 Special Concerts in April

Throughout the month of April, Jazz Buffalo will be hosting a series of concerts in conjunction with Jazz Appreciation Month and International Jazz Day.
Oft considered “America’s Classical Music”, the influences of jazz stretch far and wide. Chances are, even if you’re not a fan of jazz music, the musicians that you listen to benefitted in some way by jazz roots.
Buffalo has a steeped history in jazz. Back in its heyday, this city was a jazz mecca. Over the years, the scene died down, but recently there has been a real movement to rekindle the genre in myriad forms, from stepped up jazz instruction to reviving the jazz scene in local clubs.
The organization JazzBuffalo can be attributed to much of what we see with Buffalo’s jazz revival. In 2017, JazzBuffalo participated, for the first time, in the annual April Is Jazz Appreciation Month celebration, which is held throughout US. The tribute was brought to life by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2002 as a way to introduce jazz to broader communities and age groups.
This year, JazzBuffalo will continue to promote the local jazz scene with 10 concerts, in conjunction with Smithsonian National Museum of American History and UNESCO International Jazz Day. The celebrated jazz legend of choice for this year’s tribute celebration is Norman Granz – “founder of the famous Los Angeles-based Jazz At The Philharmonic sessions that began in the late 1940’s and were produced throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s. Leading jazz performers of that era performed at JATP and were recorded by Norman Granz.”
Throughout WNY, JazzBuffalo will partner with Pausa Art House, The Screening Room Cinema and Café, Hotel Henry, and The Hollow Bistro and Brew to host concerts and music events celebrating April Is Jazz Appreciation Month.
The concert events line-up:
- In a pre-JAM concert, the international jazz group based in New York City, Philippe Lemm Trio, will perform at Pausa Art House on Saturday, March 31st at 8 pm
- On Saturday, April 7th at 11:30 am, a Jazz Brunch hosted by the Hollow Bistro and Brew in Clarence will feature the duo of Rick Strauss, guitar, and Bud Fadale, bass
- The Paul Hage Mirage Band will perform their unique style of Mediterranean Jazz at Pausa Art House on Saturday, April 7th at 8 pm
- The 2018 Hotel Henry Jazz Concert Series will begin on Wednesday, April 11th at 7:30 pm with a concert by the 9-piece ensemble, My Cousin Tone’, in a tribute to Jazz and the Great American Songbook
- On Saturday, April 14th at Pausa Art House at 8 pm international vocalist and pianist Drea d’Nur, the creator of the Dear Nina performance at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Spirit of Nina produced at Kleinhans Music Hall, will perform the first of two planned concerts in April
- The 2017 JazzBuffalo Poll Winner for Best Jazz Male Vocalist, Zach Carr, will perform in a special JazzBuffalo Live event at Pausa Art House on Thursday, April 19th at 7:30 pm in a Tribute To The Greats
- Drea d’Nur will return to Pausa Art House on Saturday, April 21st at 8 pm for the second of her two concerts planned
- On Wednesday, April 25th at 7:30 pm Carina and the Six String Preacher will perform their unique brand of jazz noir in a multi-media event at the Screening Room Cinema and Café where they will play the music from their recent CD, The Great Hideaway
- On Saturday, April 28th at 8 pm, JazzBuffalo will host a tribute to Norman Granz and the Jazz At The Philharmonic featuring clarinetist and saxophonist Sal Andolina of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- The month culminates with a special event honoring International Jazz Day. International Jazz Day was created by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to coincide with Jazz Appreciation Month. Each year, April 30th, is designated as International Jazz Day. This year, International Jazz Day takes place on Monday, April 30th and will feature a performance by the 8-piece ensemble The Blue Note 8 at 7:30 pm at The Screening Room Cinema and Café. To be followed by a star-studded Live Streaming of the Global IJD Concert hosted by Herbie Hancock and broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Russia.
“The growing jazz scene in Buffalo gives the community the opportunity to share in these two very special April jazz observances. JazzBuffalo and its partners are thrilled to offer diverse concerts that will give jazz fans a chance to show and enjoy their appreciation for jazz,” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito.
For further information on each of these concerts, you can visit JazzBuffalo’s website, www.jazzbuffalo.org.