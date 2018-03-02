This evening, Vidalia May and FREE AGENT are coming together to throw a sensational show featuring “Bond Girls”, lots of pomp and circumstance. Per usual, James Bond flair abounds at Free Agent, a thematic fashion boutique that promotes the life style of the secret agent.
“Bondage. James Bondage. Come out for Allentown First Friday and check out the Bond Girls that have never seen the living daylights. When the world is not enough, and you just need to indulge in some octopussy, just bring your license to kill and never say never again. For your eyes only, because you only live twice, and you can die another day.” – Free Agent
Featuring performances by Vidalia May, Cat McCarthy, Honey Jazel, Rope Captures, Amber Lynn Norton & Clinton James ‘Howlett’ Parker.
DJ set by xhearto.
James Bondage 2 @ Free Agent
Friday, March 2, 2018
9 PM
Free Agent | 704 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
$7 cover, 21+