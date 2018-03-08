It’s a Go: Townhome Project Proceeding

A townhome development at 197 West Utica is moving forward. Developer Skyline Centro expects to break ground on the five-unit project next month after receiving State approval to sell the units.

“We’ll sign contracts for a general contractor by the end of this week, and plan to have shovels into the ground in early April with an expected completion date in October or so,” says Skline Centro president Tim Horner. “We received approval from the New York State Attorney General’s office last week to offer the townhomes for sale, and kicked off marketing this week. That was a big deal, a six-month process, and a requirement by the State for any new condominium or townhouse units to be offered as for sale.”

The three-story townhouses will each be around 2,000 sq.ft. and feature a two-car garage and rooftop terrace. Each will have 3 bedrooms, one the first floor, two on the third floor with an optional four-bedroom layout available. Half baths will be located on the first and second floors, with two full baths on the third level. Hardwood floors, designer backslashes and quartz countertops will be available as well as smart home features.

Exteriors consist of traditional masonry along with James Hardie fiber cement and Trespa siding.

“Pricing on the units will be in the low $400s, and in line, if not a bit below where the market stands today,” says Horner. “New construction and for sale multifamily living spaces both seem to be somewhat of a unicorn within the city, which is surprising, as the demand is absolutely there. Response to our project has been significant already.”

“Skyline Centro is new to Buffalo, and this is our first project in the city,” explains Horner. “I grew up here in Western New York, and moved away after graduating from Fredonia. The next 15 years allowed me to live in and experience Charlotte and Chicago. There are so many great residential real estate developments happening in those cities. I moved back to Buffalo in 2012 with a vision to bring some of the great living amenities enjoyed in those cities, back home. We’ve got such a great architectural history in Buffalo, and it was really fun to work with the design team to integrate a modern design into a well-established and evolving West Utica Street corridor. With the future Elmwood Crossing (Children’s Hospital redevelopment) project beginning to take shape just across the street, we are beyond excited to be a part of the growing momentum in this part of the city. This is our first project here, but certainly not our last.”

“We feel lucky to have had the support of architect Oscar Traynor and the Studio T3 engineering team during the design process, and are excited to be working with a nationally-known Buffalo based general contractor as our builder partner,” adds Horner. “We’ve also felt lucky to have input from other developers in the city, both new and old. We believe that a rising sea raises all ships, and it’s been refreshing to see the collaboration of ideas, all in an effort to make our city stronger.”

Horner says neighboring residents have been “amazingly supportive.”

“They have been instrumental in ensuring that we had a infill development that fit well into the neighborhood, and would serve as a good neighbor as well. There were many suggestions from our neighbors that we were able to incorporate into the project. Their familiarity with the neighborhood was a huge asset as we refined our vision.”

