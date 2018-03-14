Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Infilling: Two Homes Proposed for Lovejoy Site

The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC) is proposing to construct two single-family dwellings on a vacant lot at 36-38 Longnecker Street in Lovejoy.  The two-story homes will have 1,232 sq.ft.of living space and attached two-car garages.  BENLIC is seeking two variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals to construct the units: a double-lane, 18-foot wide driveway where only a single-lane driveway is allowed and a garage four-feet from the front setback line where 20 feet is normally required.

BENLIC in its application calls the proposed housing “in complete accord with the neighborhood in terms of scale and character.”  The application also notes that it is a “proto-typical project aimed as urban infill for vacant city lots.  The goal will be achieving higher density with affordable single-family home ownership.”

Conway Architects designed the project.  The Zoning Board will review the application at its meeting on March 21.

