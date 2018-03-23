Infilling: Lafayette New-Build is a Stunner

There was a lot of hand-wringing when the owners of 647 Lafayette proposed tearing down a multi-family structure and replacing it with a single-family home. The new house is complete and the result is quite nice.
Despite opposition from some preservationists and a few neighbors, Brian and Gia Manley obtained City approval to demolish the existing house in 2016. Background from a previous post:
The Manleys already live three doors away from the Lafayette Street home. They paid $400,000 in January to buy the three-story, four-unit house at 647 Lafayette, in the Elmwood Village East Historic District. They said they had planned originally to renovate it as their new home, but that after they started to analyze the project, they and their architect, John Wingfelder, concluded that they would have to strip out almost everything. The garage roof had collapsed, there was water damage in the house, and they said there was nothing left to preserve.
Architect John Wingfelder designed a replacement home that fits its 78’ x 149’ lot and neighborhood perfectly. The 6,200 sq.ft. residence cost upwards of $1 million according to media reports.