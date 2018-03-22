Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Inaugural Spring Collab Hackathon

On Thursday, March 29/Friday, March 30, University at Buffalo’s Society of Women Engineers is sponsoring The Spring Collab Hackathon at Hotel Henry.

The free 24-hour tech event is a great opportunity for developers, designers, and creative thinkers to pal around with others in the tech industry. At the same time, attendees don’t need much experience in coding – all skill levels are invited to participate in the networking/hackathon gathering, which is hosted by Synacor.

For those who are looking to geek out a bit, there will be a tutorial of the new Zimbra code, as well as some “healthy competition” throughout the event. 

March 29th

  • 10:00AM – Doors open for registration and breakfast/networking
  • 10:30AM – Introductions, opening talks
  • 11:00AM – Team formation and idea iteration
  • 12:00PM – Team registration
  • 12:30PM – Lunch
  • 1:00PM – Teams start work!
  • 7:00PM – Cocktail hour, dinner and networking

March 30th

  • 12:00AM – Cookies & Red Bull Break
  • 7:00AM – CODE FREEZE! All teams must close all pull requests by 7AM to be included in the final presentations
  • 7:00AM – Breakfast and networking
  • 8:00AM – Final presentation, pitches and judging

Projects will be judged based on participants’ ability to describe the project, consumer value, characterization and code quality. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Judges:

Erynn Petersen – Synacor, Inc

Charlie Lisk – Oracle Cloud

Jon Spitz – z80 Labs/Buffalo Blockchain

The Spring Collab Hackathon

10am Thursday, March 29 to 10am Friday, March 30, 2018

Hotel Henry – Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir., Buffalo, New York 14213

Learn more and register at www.eventbrite.com

Also see Facebook event

