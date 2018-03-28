On Friday, April 6, Revolution Gallery will host “Impotent Gods”, a two person show by Anthony Freda and Nick Chiechi. The show demonstrates the true meaning of collaboration, as artist Anthony Freda was looking for a way to convert his 2D works into works of a 3D nature. He managed to do this by teaming up with fellow artist Nick Chiech, who helped Freda with the technical aspect of constructing 3D archival assemblages and sculptures.
The figures when shown together, become a shrine to our modern cult.
The end result is a series of kitsch figurines that resemble pseudo-religious icons of popular culture brought about during a time when it’s hard to tell fiction from reality. These are 3D mash-ups that are part religious iconography and part pop culture. The imagery changes the longer that the figures are observed, revealing dark, humorous, thought provoking messages that challenge observers to decode the visual assault of mixed messages.
Culture is in part a cult and the symbols of our age represent the saints and sinners of our society.
“The act of creation itself transforms pity and anger into hope. We are combining our skills, working together to create works which are compelling and provocative, but also tempered with a bit of humor. Technological prosperity has merged with nihilism and created impotent gods. The pieces in this show are our representations of these demigods.” – Freda and Chiechi
Fine Art Exhibit | Opening Reception | Friday, April 6, 2018 | 8:00pm to 11:00am | Revolution Gallery | 1419 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY | RevolutionArtGallery.com
Exhibit: April 6 – May 19, 2018