Impact Cycle and Impact Yoga will Open @ HarborCenter

Impact Performance, the “high level performance” exercise and athletic training facility located on the 6th level of HarborCenter, has announced that it is launching two additional workout routines, which will have dedicated spaces on the ground floor of the building. Impact Cycle and Impact Yoga will be opening next to The Healthy Scratch on Main Street.
“Impact Cycle and Impact Yoga will operate as an extension of Impact Performance, and allow our highly-certified staff to extend our reach,” said Jason Jerome, director of athletic development at Impact. “Our new yoga and spin facilities are among the best in Western New York and will offer fast-paced, high-energy classes with unsurpassed instruction. We will implore the same training approach that has made Impact Performance an industry leader, by providing total-body training with a focus on injury prevention, muscle balance, recovery, mobility and energy system development.”
When Impact Cycle and Impact Yoga open on Monday, March 19, they will be excellent fits for the building, especially considering that they will be in such close proximity to The Healthy Scratch – a restaurant dedicated to eating wholesome foods. Impact Performance has not only added to its exercise repertoire, it has also extended its footprint within the building. The new studios, located at street level, will occupy two dedicated shopfronts, which will help to increase Impact’s visibility with Canalside passersby.
Impact Cycle and Impact Yoga will offer various classes with specific areas of focus. Classes will be available Monday through Friday beginning between 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and weekends between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Complimentary parking in the HarborCenter garage is available for athletes while taking classes. For more information and to preview the full schedule, please visit impactnextlevel.com. Class registration will begin on Wednesday, March 14. A special presale offer will be available March 14-18.