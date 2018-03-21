Holy Guacamole! Larkinville Releases Line-up for 2018 Food Truck Tuesdays

Who’s ready for another great food truck/live music season at Larkin Square? For the 6th year in a row, Larkinville will be welcoming a fleet of food trucks, every Tuesday, starting April 10, and lasting all the way until October. Food Truck Tuesdays has become a huge hit over the years, by attracting hundreds and thousands of people who are passionate about their food and their live music. People also show up for the beer and wine selections, the outdoor party atmosphere, and to play some of the games, including shuffleboard, pickleball, and nano golf.

The wide variety of food covered by the fleet of trucks have helped the event become one of the largest and longest-running food truck events in the country.

Every Tuesday, 28 food trucks roll into the main square, from Buffalo and Rochester. The rotating roster is comprised by a total of 49 food trucks scheduled to make appearances throughout the series. Additional food trucks can be found at Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca Street) in Larkinville. Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery (716 Swan Street) and BFLO Distilling Co. (860 Seneca Street) also get into the act, by inviting diners to eat their food at their establishments (in the beer garden, and in the tasting room, respectively). Guests to the weekly event will also be happy to find that Swan Street Diner will be serving shakes from their take-out window (when the weather is warm). People can also grab a seat (with their food truck bounty) on a wonderful tiered seating element located next to the diner (see here).

For those people looking for some healthier eating options, each of the trucks is required to have at least one healthy food option on the menu (Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation).

“Food Trucks have become synonymous with Larkinville. We are pleased to offer a wide variety of food choices each week in an innovative, family-friendly, and fun space in Larkin Square,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “Supporting the food trucks also supports small businesses, something we are proud to do at Larkin Square.”

2018 Food Truck Tuesdays Roster of Participating Trucks (trucks listed in italics with a * are new to Food Truck Tuesdays)

Amy’s Truck

Abbott’s Frozen Custard

Antones at the Fair

Antones at the Fair Bada Bing *

Carniverous

Carniverous Center Street Smokehouse

Cheesecake Guy

Cheesy Chick

Chef’s Catering/ Chef’s Mobile Kitchen

Crusin Crepes

Crusin Crepes Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles

Dickies BBQ

Dickies BBQ Eat Greek (Sonny’s Landing

Fat Bob’s *

Flaming Fish

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

#Get Fried

Great Foodini

Great Foodini Green Acres Ice Cream

Hawaiian BBQ

House of Munch

J&L BBQ

Jimmy Z’s

Just Pizza

Le Petit Poutine

Lloyd

Lomo Lomo

Lomo Lomo M & S Street Eats

Macarollin’

Niagara Café *

Pi Craft *

Pizza Amore

Pizza Amore Polish Villa

R&R BBQ

Rob’s Kabobs

Rob’s Kabobs Rolling Cannoli

Rolling Cannoli Rudy’s Kitchen

Ru’s Pierogis

Ru’s Pierogis Sassi Cakes

Sassi Cakes Smoothies Plus

Sweet Hearth

Sweet Melody’s

Sweet Lisa *

Taffy’s

Ted’s Hot Dogs

Thai Me Up

The Great Aussie Bite

The Meatball Truck Co.

The Salad Bar

Tuk Tea

Tuk Tea Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza

2018 Food Truck Tuesday Live Music Lineup

4/10 The Emporium

4/17 Smiley Mike

4/24 JL Fulks

4/24 JL Fulks 5/1 Alex McArthur Sextet

5/8 The Darts

5/15 Scott Celani Band

5/15 Scott Celani Band 5/22 Alison Pipitone

5/22 Alison Pipitone 5/29 The Skiffle Minstrels

6/5 Lithium

6/12 Donny Frauenhofer Band

6/12 Donny Frauenhofer Band 6/19 The Kensingtons

6/19 The Kensingtons 6/26 XOXO Band

6/26 XOXO Band 7/3 Mom Said No

7/10 Big J Blues

7/17 Reggie Childs

7/24 The Jon Lehning Underground

7/24 The Jon Lehning Underground 7/31 Tim Britt Band

8/7 Intrepid Travelers

8/14 The Zak Ward Trio

8/21 Gravy

8/28 Johnny Hart & The Mess

9/4 Bad Habit Band

9/11 Flipside

9/11 Flipside 9/18 The Sofa Kingz & Battle Studies

9/18 The Sofa Kingz & Battle Studies 9/25 Buffalo Gamelan Club

10/2 Ten Cent Howl

Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square, presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health

Weekly from April 10th through October 2nd, 2018

4:30-8:00 pm

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Larkinville (free admission & parking)

Buffalo’s biggest dinner party

Larkin Square is pleased to offer abundant free parking during the event. There is also $5-dollar preferred parking in the ramp adjacent to Larkin Square. Next door to the Swan Street Diner and across the street from Larkin Square is a new bike park for those biking to the event. Larkin Square is also encouraging ride sharing to Larkinville. UBER is partnering with Food Truck Tuesdays to offer new riders a free ride to Food Truck Tuesday (up to $15) by using the code FOODTRUCKTUES. Admission and parking are free thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health.

For more information on Larkin Square including booking private events, please visit www.larkinsquare.com.