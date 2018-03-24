Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Help save 238 Carlton!

The following is from Preservation Buffalo Niagara:

Help save 238 Carlton! Encourage Councilmember Pridgen to support the building’s local landmark application and ask that it be moved to a full vote of the Common Council.

Built c.1876, 238 Carlton Street was originally the home and grocery store of Jacob Knapp, a Fruit Belt native who lived around the corner on Locust Street and continued to operate as a corner store for over 100 years.

Vacant since approximately 2000 and after suffering a fire in April 2017, this property is endangered due to a lack of repair and continued vacancy.

The pending Local Landmark application is an important step towards protecting and preserving this important 142-year-old neighborhood anchor. Contact Councilmember Pridgen today and help us save 238 Carlton! 

Add your voice by clicking here.

