The following is from Preservation Buffalo Niagara:
Help save 238 Carlton! Encourage Councilmember Pridgen to support the building’s local landmark application and ask that it be moved to a full vote of the Common Council.
Built c.1876, 238 Carlton Street was originally the home and grocery store of Jacob Knapp, a Fruit Belt native who lived around the corner on Locust Street and continued to operate as a corner store for over 100 years.
Vacant since approximately 2000 and after suffering a fire in April 2017, this property is endangered due to a lack of repair and continued vacancy.
The pending Local Landmark application is an important step towards protecting and preserving this important 142-year-old neighborhood anchor. Contact Councilmember Pridgen today and help us save 238 Carlton!
Add your voice by clicking here.