Hackaday x Thimble = World Create Day 2018

Thimble, the Buffalo startup that brought the world DIY tech/robotic wi-fi kits, delivered right to the customers’ front door, is now hosting its first Hackaday World Create Day. The event invites tech lovers from all over WNY to come together to experience a grouping of tech stations aimed to teach electronics and programming. Hackaday World Create Day is considered half workshop, half networking, due to the incredible opportunity for techies to connect with one another. 

To celebrate making, coding, and building in honor of Hackaday World Create Day

Event participants can expect to find/experience:

Building & Coding Stations: Try your hand at assembling and programming our electronics projects, using Arduino and C++

Something for Everyone:

  • Beginners: learn to solder with the hands-on workshop
  • Intermediate Tinkerers: come inspire Thimble with a project you’re currently working on

Live Build-Along: Arcade Game

Learn how Thimble builds and programs an arcade game, complete with an LED strip and buttons

Ask an Engineer

The hardware engineering team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have

Thimble teaches engineering & programming skills with hands-on kits and easy-to-follow project blueprints – learn more about Thimble

Saturday, March 17, 2018

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All ages and skill levels | No experience is necessary

This event is FREE for the first 25 to register online – Save your spot now

Light refreshments will be served

Thimble HQ, 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Suite 212 | Buffalo NY, 14207 | Enter the Great Arrow building through the entrance closest to Elmwood Ave. (Door under the first blue awning closest to Elmwood). Follow the signs upstairs to Suite 212.

