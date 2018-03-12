Thimble, the Buffalo startup that brought the world DIY tech/robotic wi-fi kits, delivered right to the customers’ front door, is now hosting its first Hackaday World Create Day. The event invites tech lovers from all over WNY to come together to experience a grouping of tech stations aimed to teach electronics and programming. Hackaday World Create Day is considered half workshop, half networking, due to the incredible opportunity for techies to connect with one another.
To celebrate making, coding, and building in honor of Hackaday World Create Day
Event participants can expect to find/experience:
Building & Coding Stations: Try your hand at assembling and programming our electronics projects, using Arduino and C++
Something for Everyone:
- Beginners: learn to solder with the hands-on workshop
- Intermediate Tinkerers: come inspire Thimble with a project you’re currently working on
Live Build-Along: Arcade Game
Learn how Thimble builds and programs an arcade game, complete with an LED strip and buttons
Ask an Engineer
The hardware engineering team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have
Thimble teaches engineering & programming skills with hands-on kits and easy-to-follow project blueprints – learn more about Thimble
Hackaday x Thimble = World Create Day 2018
Saturday, March 17, 2018
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
All ages and skill levels | No experience is necessary
This event is FREE for the first 25 to register online – Save your spot now
Light refreshments will be served
Thimble HQ, 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Suite 212 | Buffalo NY, 14207 | Enter the Great Arrow building through the entrance closest to Elmwood Ave. (Door under the first blue awning closest to Elmwood). Follow the signs upstairs to Suite 212.
Visit Thimble for more information