Guinness World Record Attempt – Largest Gathering of ‘Rosie the Riveters’ for a 5k Run/1 Mile Walk

On Saturday, June 2 Eras Gone By: Unisex PIN UP Salon is hosting an event that anticipates assembling the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as Rosie the Riveter. Rosie was the iconic female figure who rolled up her sleeves to “get the job done” as part of a World War II “enter the industrial workforce” campaign, directed at women.

“Not only do we appreciate Rosie’s good work ethic, we totally admire her awesome bandana, denim outfit, and those fierce biceps.” – Eras Gone By

Men, women, and children are encouraged to sign up for the event, which includes a 5k Run/1 Mile Walk. The following requirements need to be met in order for all of the Rosie the Riveters to be included in the Guinness count. The official count will get underway before the race/walk begins.

Dark blue Coveralls or Pants

Dark Blue Shirt AND a Red & White POLKA DOT bandana

Shorts will NOT be accepted for the official count but can be worn after for the race/run



If you don’t have the appropriate shirt and bandana, don’t worry. A shirt and bandana will be included in registration packet. In order to register for the record attempt, you can register at eclipsemultisport.com.

5K Run

$25 through May

$30 walk up registration

1 Mile Walk

$15 until race day

$20 walk up registration

Proceeds to benefit WNY Veterans Housing Coalition, Inc.

For those who do not want to run or walk, but still want to be a part of the Guinness World Record attempt, there will be shirts and headbands for sale at the event.

Event location: Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park | 1 Naval Park, Buffalo, NY 14202

Event starts at 9am

See Facebook event for more information