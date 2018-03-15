GObike Buffalo Announces Expanded Route for Fifth Annual SkyRide

To celebrate 5 years of running the Buffalo SkyRide, GObike Buffalo is adding a new and exciting element to this year’s routine.

Not only will cyclists be able to ride over the iconic 100′ Route 5 Skyway, and explore various parts of downtown Buffalo and the waterfront, this year organizers have upped the offerings to include “an expanded route that will give participants the opportunity to follow the path of Olmsted’s parks and parkways on two wheels for the first time in decades.

“The route will celebrate the past and future of bicycling in Buffalo, exploring miles of Buffalo’s highways, from Route 33 Kensington Expressway (formerly Humboldt Parkway) and the Route 198 (along Scajaquada Creek) to Niagara Street (future home to Buffalo’s first protected bike lanes). GObike will partner with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and others to highlight these unique corridors and how each can contribute to a dynamic, healthy city and region.” – GObike Buffalo

As more local cyclists take to the streets each year, even more important to ensure that cycling routes are as safe as possible. This city still has a long way to go before it can be considered a safe place to cycle. Many of the streets don’t have cycling infrastructure in place. While we have made some headway as of late, missed opportunities abound. That means, the more cyclists on the road equates to a greater need for bike safety measures. GObike Buffalo does a great job getting people excited about hopping on two wheels and seeing the city in ways that they never did before.

“Through the SkyRide, GObike aims to give people the opportunity to experience Buffalo’s roadways in a way they never have before, and to re-imagine the city and how we navigate through it. GObike believes that by engaging our city’s many communities and stakeholders in a conversation about the future of our roadways, we can move toward a transportation system that improves health, safety and quality of life for everyone.” – GObike Buffalo

Cyclists that participate in the SkyRide are guided through safe city routes, to make sure that they have a fun and safe adventure. As thousands of cyclists partake in the city-wide tour, they send a message to the City that bike culture is alive and well in Buffalo. There has been mounting pressure on local officials to enact traffic calming measures, build dedicated bike lanes, and connect bike friendly streets to expand the safe cycling grid.

“The SkyRide has become a community staple, capping an exciting month of activities all aimed at making our city one of the most bike friendly in the country,” stated Mayor Byron W. Brown. “We are a proud partner in making this event an attraction for thousands of people around our region to experience our city upon two-wheels.”

Click here to see route descriptions.

The SkyRide – The ride will begin and end at LaSalle Park, where riders, families, friends and the community are invited to attend a post-ride festival which will include food, a beer tent and bike-themed entertainment. This year’s event, co-hosted by the City of Buffalo, will be presented once more by Independent Health, with support from M&T Bank and Flying Bison Brewing Company. To register and learn more about the event please visit www.skyridebuffalo.org.