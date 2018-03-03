It was bound to happen. Yes, the mashup of yoga and snowshoeing has come to Buffalo. It’s been a growing trend – heading out into the wilds, or the nearest park, for a snowshoe trek, before heading inside for a wind down session of vinyasa.
On Tuesday, March 6, from 5:45 PM to 8:15 PM, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Spencer Jones Yoga will be hosting FLO Yoga & Snowshoeing at the Parkside Lodge – 84 Parkside Avenue.
Attendees are asked to bring their own snowshoes and yoga mat, if they have them. Otherwise, Campus Wheelworks will have a limited supply of snow shoes available for the ‘first come first served’.
“A special edition of Yoga & Snowshoeing at Delaware Park, which consists of 350 acres of gorgeous meadow, forest, and lake. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a hike through a historic, nature-filled Olmsted Park followed by a relaxing and invigorating vinyasa yoga class near a fireplace inside the cozy Great Room at Parkside Lodge.” – Organizers
FLO Yoga & Snowshoeing
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
5:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy | 84 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214
Refreshments from local businesses will be served after the yoga session.
Suggested donation is $10 – click here to register.